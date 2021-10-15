Timely solutions are offered to aged approaches

Direct communication between the people and their delegates, to solve the problems of the community, suffered modifications because of the delay caused by the epidemiological situation of the territory. When the context in the province remains stable, the authorities exchange with the delegates to verify compliance with the old approaches of the citizens.

The delay in the administrative response was one of the main concerns of the delegates. An example of this is the approach of Daliamnys Rodríguez Dovall, delegate of the constituency number 38, who referred to the fact that a water tank necessary to supply the building 14 has not been replaced. What do I tell my constituents about the steps I did to solve the situation, if I could never see the director? People question the management of the delegate, not the establishment. All the indications remain in these meetings and the directors remember Pueblo Nuevo when we are here. Other concerns were the construction of 12 covers for the sewerage registers, improving the conditions of the stinky premises in the combined Camilo Cienfuegos district and improving the drainage system of the Eliseo Noel Caamaño elementary school. They were also interested in the communal hygiene of Pueblo Nuevo, in addition to the conditions of the wineries and the incentive for gastronomic sales at points of sale such as El Amor.

Odalys López Aquerrebere, president of the Municipal Assembly of People´s Power in Matanzas, stated: The interest of the people is the solution to their problems, and they have been with questions for years that have not been solved: we are obliged to attend to them.

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in the province, Liván Izquierdo Alonso, requested the participation of the community in solving the problems and called for the completion of the construction works in the El Bosque market and the improvement of services at the Pio Pio establishment.

The meeting was a preparation for the process of accountability of the delegate to his electors, which will take place in November, and as a space to reinforce Popular Power on the 45th anniversary of its constitution.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández