They ratify the purpose of declaring Matanzas as a Creative City

The purpose of Matanzas to deserve the status of Creative City granted by UNESCO, is today considered an important step for its socio-economic development when this 2022 celebrates 329 years of being founded.

«We are very committed to the movement that is being promoted, which has great acceptance among intellectuals, institutions and the population,» said Efrahím Pérez, director of the Provincial Center for Books and Literature (CPLL) of Matanzas.

That forces us -he assured- to generate other literary spaces in the programming, so that the book radiates actions that reach the inhabitants.

In the opinion of the director of the CPLL, literature is growing and must secure its place within the wide range of artistic manifestations in the neighborhoods, and where bookstores occupy spaces in the most remote corners, and include writers in the promotion of that spiritual world.

Leonel Pérez Orozco, curator of the city, in dialogue with Prensa Latina, recalled that Matanzas has the guarantee that two of those recognized as National Poets of Cuba are from Matanzas: Bonifacio Byrne and Agustín Acosta, «In addition, Carilda Oliver was an emblematic figure of Ibero-American poetry”, highlighted the expert.

And he added: «We have more than 60 authors who have historically been recognized as important in the future of Cuban and Latin American poetry, with important milestones and contributions in the genres of short stories, testimony and novels.»

If the declaration is achieved, he added, it would join a project for the new Historical Archive of the city, which would move its headquarters, and its current location, the former house of the bard José Jacinto Milanés (1814-1863), would be the site of the residence of poetry and literature in Matanzas.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network promotes cooperation between the different cities towards a common goal: to place creativity and cultural industries at the center of their local development plan and actively cooperate internationally in this area. (ALH)

Taken from Prensa Latina

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández