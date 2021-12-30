They celebrate a gala for the 63rd anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution in the Plaza de la Vigía

Reaching the 63rd anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution rejoices Cubans, and the recognition of 45 labor groups that in this pandemic year achieved their goals and worked hard to control COVID 19 means a lot to the winners.

Liván Izquierdo Alonso, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, the governor of the province, delivered the accrediting diplomas along with other directors of the territory.

The organization and artistic script of this festival included historical videos of that revolutionary beginning and had the participation of professional and amateur artists who offered the best of their art in a journey through the poetry, music and dance characteristic of our country.

The show featured peasant music, the performance of youth and children’s choirs and the Atenas Brass Ensemble, and ended with the typical Cuban rumba. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández