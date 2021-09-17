The university we want

Students from the University of Matanzas dialogue with the main authorities of the province.

Members of the Federation of University Students (FEU) commented on their experiences in different tasks of social impact during an exchange with the highest authorities of the province.

Jorge David Sánchez García, an English Language student insisted on the need to work together on the different challenges facing the country.

During the meeting, the main authorities of the territory updated the university students on the health processes and the progress of the economic programs in the province of Matanzas.

University students support Covid-19 positive patients in isolation centers and field hospitals since March 2020; more than 200 students from the University of Matanzas report experiences in the red zone.

The first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Liván Izquierdo Alonso expressed: ´´your work has been and is essential. They have fed us back on many of the problems of society, which allows us to transform our way of acting.

´´ there is no way to calculate what you have done, not even the most seasoned of mathematicians will be able to do that calculation, added Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo´´

Students from various faculties insisted on the need to bring their work closer to the communities and also conveyed the concerns of young people regarding the resumption of the school year under the modality of distance classes.

The space also allowed to know the opinions of the students about the school period.

Bryan Steven Acosta Villalonga, economics student, expressed concerns about the school year.

Maviala Cinta Toranzo, future jurist, argued about the role that university students can play in popular councils based on the professional profiles of each career.

Work related to queue control, support for vulnerable people and the digitization of the vaccination process are some of the roles that university students play in times of pandemic.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández