The status of Illustrious Daughter of Jovellanos is granted to the scientist who created Jusvinza

The prominent Doctor of Science María del Carmen Domínguez Horta received the status of illustrious daughter of Jovellanos during the last Ordinary Session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of that territory, which was delivered to her by Lucila María Hernández Toscano, president of this body.

“Carmita”, as her closest associates affectionately call her, is a senior researcher at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba with outstanding contributions in the field of molecular biology and immunology, Yosier Argüeso Miranda reports on the Radio 26 website.

Since 2000, Domínguez Horta has directed, among others, the research project Obtaining drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Jusvinza: Just to save your life and fill you with hope. is the name and meaning of the drug created by Jovellanense, an innovation within Cuban biotechnology, used to treat patients with COVID-19 in a serious and critical phase, and which has already saved many lives due to its anti-inflammatory quality.

The illustrious doctor, in her words of gratitude, dedicated this high recognition granted to the memory of her parents, whom she defined as «Guajiros jovellanenses, simple people, worthy patriot» who instilled in her an escalation of values ​​and principles to which she said that he has tried to be faithful.

She added that she felt honored with such a condition that it was granted, and stressed: «I only fulfill my duty to help others … I will take it with the conviction of Martí that all the glory of the world fits in a grain of corn.» . (RPB)

