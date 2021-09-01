The sale of items and their payment in installments begins in Matanzas

The province of Matanzas opened the first store with the term sale modality in the main municipality. In September, the initiative will be extended to the rest of the territories to provide facilities to interested clients.

The «El Palacio» store, on Calle del Medio in Matanzas city, became the first unit within the province´s trading system with the term sale modality. Among the offers stand out furniture, beds, mattresses, paintings, lamps and other home decoration items with prices above 2,500.00 pesos.

Reinaldo Delgado Sabater, director of human capital of the Business Group of Commerce in the province, commented that undoubtedly this option favors our clients since they have the possibility of buying these items and paying for them in installments. These can go up to 12 months depending on the income of each person.

The manager adds that they have several suppliers, one of them is state-owned, the Universal Company, which delivered a group of products such as mattresses and paint. Non-state forms of management were also added: self-employed workers, cooperatives and the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods.

The retail term sale will be applied for products that exceed 2,500 pesos, according the recent regulations of the Ministry of Internal Commerce. On the authorized list there are other products such as bicycles, household appliances, lacking in the national market.

Among the requirements to benefit from the measure must be a Cuban citizen with permanent residence in the country; reside in the province where the installment sale is requested; be over 18 years old, legal capacity to pay to process obligations and have demonstrable, fixed and regular income guaranteed.

The initiative began in the municipality of Matanzas, and then, it will implemented in Colón. Starting in September, units will be incorporated in the rest of the territories. (PRM)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández