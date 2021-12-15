The sale of bicycles to students and professors of the University of Matanzas begins

David Enríquez Paz, secretary of Sport of the Federation of University Students (FEU), said that the recognized students stood out in meeting the academic demands, the activities of the student movement and the efforts to face the Covid-19.

The cost of the cycles assembled in the Ángel Villareal Bravo Industrial Company is 3,225 pesos in national currency, and buyers can make payment in installments with an advance of 20% of the value of the product.

Landy Sánchez Rodríguez, a second-year Tourism student, clarifies that although he offered his help twice as a volunteer at the field hospital without any material interest, he is grateful for this opportunity.

“I got there because I wanted to support whatever was necessary; I guaranteed the disinfection of the place together with other colleagues and took food to health personnel and the sick in the red zone. We always protected ourselves, but we knew there was a risk of contagion”.

Camila Bringas Gómez, who is studying Law, values ​​the option of paying in installments as very positive, since not everyone has the same financial possibilities.

The teachers expressed their gratitude to the FEU, since the organization itself decided to include among the beneficiaries 10 young teachers who played an active role in the fight against Covid-19.

With information from Anet Martínez Suárez and Mario César Fiallo Díaz, Journalism students