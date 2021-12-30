The process of computerization of society advances in Matanzas

More than 38 thousand new mobile phone subscriptions registered in Matanzas, the majority requested during the last promotion, which recently helped to reach the seven million users of this service in the country nationwide.

Edelis Barrios Pérez, head of the mass marketing group of the Territorial Division of the Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) in Matanzas, referred to other advances in the computerization process, such as the 3,246 internet services installed in homes this year.

Barrios Pérez said that the arrival of the Internet to homes already exceeds 13 thousand, a figure that will continue to rise until 2022. In the same way, basic telephony is also growing with 1570 new users, mainly in the municipalities of Colón, Jovellanos and Matanzas .

Sisledy González Guerrero, Head of the Operations Control Unit, highlighted the scope of greater connectivity as ETECSA’s priorities. In the province, investment processes took place to achieve this purpose in institutions such as Physical Planning, the isolation centers, the Popular Councils and the Government of the province.

An extraordinary event resulted in damage to more than 300 users as a result of the accident related to a cargo vehicle that occurred in a Versailles neighborhood, which knocked down some twenty poles and damaged terminal boxes and integral cabinets. In less than 72 hours, the entity’s workers restored all services, González Guerrero highlighted.

Another contribution to the computerization of the country is the implementation of the Bulevar Mi Transfer service, which through the Transfermóvil application allows you to pay for any product or service in business units of the company. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández