The Matanzas Molecular Biology Laboratory celebrates its first anniversary

Around 700 thousand samples have been analyzed at the Matanzas Molecular Biology Laboratory, a center that celebrates its first anniversary.

During an event, enlivened by the Matanzas singer-songwriter Raúl Torres, they encouraged workers and departments of the institution, for their professionalism in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Francisco Durán García, National Director of Hygiene and Epidemiology received an acknowledgement from the hands of Liván Izquierdo Alonso in gratitude of the Matanzas people for their perseverance in reporting on the epidemiological situation.

The Central Workers´ Union of Cuba awarded the Seal of Merit to Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity to two doctors from the Pedro Kourí National Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) for their contribution to the start-up of the yumurina facility.

The Matanzas Molecular Biology Laboratory also provides services to tourists who arrive in the country through the Juan Gualberto Gómez international airport and supports other provinces in PCR analysis.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández