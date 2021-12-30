The gastronomic-cultural complex Bahía will offer offers for the end of the year

The gastronomic-cultural complex Bahía, in Matanzas, will provide a special service at the end of the year, for the enjoyment of the Yumurina family.
With a total capacity for 165 diners, the four restaurants of the facility will offer dinners for the entire population, with varied dishes, depending on the supply.
A special option for teachers and health personnel in the province is designed for December 31, as a stimulus to workers from both essential sectors of society.
From December 30 to January 1, Bahía will have take-out service, with options of pork leg, chicken and side dishes. Those interested should make the request three days in advance.
The cabaret will open its doors Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 p.m. to 4:00a.m, with musical or humorous groups, recorded music, offers of drinks and «snacks» for the enjoyment of visitors, as explained by the head of this space, Luis Nieves Santana.
After the resumption of its services in October, as part of the city’s transit towards the new normal imposed by COVID-19, this facility continues to be among the preference of the massacres. (ALH)
Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández