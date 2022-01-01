The first game of the National Baseball Series will be between Matanzas and Granma

National Baseball Commissioner, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo. Photo: Boris Luis Cabrera / Cubadebate.

The National Baseball Commissioner, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, met with the sports press at the Latin American Stadium to report on various aspects related to the next National Series, which will begin on January 23 with the match between Granma and Matanzas.

The latter will take place on the premises of the Martyrs of Barbados, headquarters of the current national champions. Although there is still no official calendar, the manager assured that the structure used last season, where it was played without reinforcements, will be maintained.

«The top eight teams, classified after a free-for-all stage, will advance to the quarterfinal matches to continue advancing and the best of seven matches will be the winner.»

He also announced that the Teanmate brand will be in charge of sponsoring the National Series and will dress the players, whose uniforms will be shown on January 17, on the occasion of the last meeting that the National Commission will hold with the accredited press».

Pérez Pardo said that, starting on January 3, the Commission will carry out a tour of all the provinces to formalize the rosters of the teams (32 players and eight reserves), holding two daily meetings until the end of the 11th in Havana with the advertisement of the Industriales team.

On the 14th, activities will be held throughout Cuba for the 60th anniversary of the National Series, where all participating teams will be marked and the Code of Ethics will be signed.

That day, at 7:00 p.m. A night game will be played at the Latin American Stadium, where the founders of our national championships will be honored and Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, will be present.

The manager told reporters that until now the decision to allow the stadiums to enter the public has been maintained, although it will depend on the conditions of each territory and the evolution of the pandemic in our country.

At the meeting, Carlos Martín, director of the National Series, gave an account of the visits made this December to the stadiums that are preparing for the start of the championship.

Eight stadiums were evaluated as good, although they still have some deficiencies, five as fair, and two as bad because they present problems with the danger of collapse of one of its lighting towers, as well as the need for a total reconstruction of its dugouts; These elements must be resolved before the start date of the series.

Martín reported on the online courses that team managers have been receiving, and announced for the 11th and 12th (one day before the National Series Congress) the face-to-face improvement course where the regulations will be addressed, among other related aspects.

Finally, the Inder press chief, Roberto Ramírez, assured that at the National Series 60 Gala, to be held in Bayamo on January 21, the prizes will be maintained for athletes who left the country or requested the withdrawal of the Cuban Federation, even when they are not present to receive them.

By Boris Luis Cabrera Acosta

Taken from Cubadebate

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández