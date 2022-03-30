The elevated bridge of the Matanzas beltway is closed

The elevated bridge of the ring road allows the vehicular passage of heavy loads, decongests traffic and connects the main roads with different points of the city. The structure presents a situation of collapse due to poor technical condition, conservation and structural deterioration.

In 2012, experts from the Matanzas Architecture and Engineering Projects Company (EMPAI)ruled that the bridge was in critical condition due to the deterioration of the deck slab, insufficient concrete coating and its detachment.

Rafael Castro Infante, investment specialist of the Provincial Road Center, commented that according to the critical situation of the bridge, the restoration works were submitted to the investment plan in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, with all the requirements according to the Decree Law 327.

“In 2020, the investment work with the Prefabricated Company was approved, which was interrupted by the restriction of materials in the country,” said the Provincial Director of Roads, Reynaldo Hernández Jiménez.

With more than 40 years of exploitation, the structure only allows 15 tons, according to a sign at the beginning of the section. The constant infractions of drivers when circulating with vehicles above the established parameters, puts people’s lives at risk.The stretch also lacks surveillance by law enforcement officers.

￼Example of social indiscipline. Vehicle with more than 15 tons transiting the bridge

»Indistinctly, drivers do not respect the speed and weight limit signs, which results in the accelerated deterioration of the bridge”, said Hernández Jiménez.

This Monday the artery of great importance for the vehicular passage in the territory was closed, the diversion of the vehicles is carried out in the so-called Loma de la Herradura. (ALH)

Daniela Torres Castillo/Journalism student

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández