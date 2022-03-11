The Book Fair will arrive in Matanzas in May

The Book Fair in Matanzas will be held from May 12th to 15th as part of the extension in Cuba of its largest literary and popular event.

In statements offered by Efraín Pérez Izquierdo, director of the Matanzas Provincial Book and Literature Center, it is pointed out that the City Fair has two motivations of its own: the half century of creation of Higher Education in Matanzas and the tribute to the Prize National Book Design, Rolando Estévez Roldán.

The national event is dedicated to the intellectuals Luis Álvarez Álvarez, National Prize for Literature, and Alberto Prieto Rozos, National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences

It also pays tribute to the 120th anniversary of the birth of the National Poet Nicolás Guillén and the centenaries of Carilda Oliver Labra and Jesús Orta Ruiz.

The 140th anniversary of the publication of the collection of poems Ismaelillo, by José Martí, and the novel Cecilia Valdés or La Loma del Ángel, by Cirilo Villaverde, will also be commemorated.

The organizational details in the Yumurian city highlight Calle Narváez and Plaza de la Vigía as commercial and cultural epicenters of the event.

The professional spaces for presentations, colloquiums, tributes and exhibitions are the Sauto Theater, where the inaugural gala will be held; the Palacio de Junco Museum, the Office of the Municipal Curator, the Editorial Vigía, the UNEAC, the Historical Archive, the UNHIC House and the Pedro Esquerré Art Gallery”, comments Pérez Izquierdo.

Other spaces will also be the creative workshops located on Calle Narváez, including those of plastic artists Mederos and Lolo. La Gruta will be the headquarters of Ediciones Fortín, the bar Por amor al arte is the headquarters of the Hermanos Saíz Association and its Editorial Aldabón, and the University of Matanzas will be located in the Artis gallery, while the texts will be presented in the El Peregrino room high popular demand, such as cookbooks and self-help.

He highlighted the presence of the Fair in Plaza San Juan in conjunction with Artex.

“The Digital Book space will take place there, in addition to the professional area for works by important scientists, professors from the University of Matanzas and authors who have published their texts with publishers abroad, and this time we want to promote at the local level. ”

He explained that more than 38 agencies of the Cuban state administration join the Matanzas literary festival. “Some novelties include the visit of the José Luis Rodríguez National Award for Social and Humanistic Sciences and the participation of ten foreign publishers who had previously been to the Cabaña. This year we want you to join us here, and a very important motivation is that Mexico is the guest of honor”, ​​expands the director of the Provincial Center for Books and Literature in Matanzas territory.

The relationship between Matanzas and Mexico is excellent, and they are manifested between their institutions and the brotherhood between cities, and in a particular way they highlight the relations between their universities and that of our province. Narváez Street will be filled with books by the most relevant authors in Mexico.

There, families will be able to access a high range of educational materials for children, present in the children’s pavilion and as part of the offer of the Central American country. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández