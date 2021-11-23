The Bahía Gastronomic-Cultural Complex resumes its services

The Bahía Gastronomic-Cultural Complex, in Matanzas City, offers various options after the resumption of its services in October, as part of the transition to the new normal imposed by Covid -19.

This Specialized Base Business Unit ventures into the new form of management approved by the country for the improvement of the socialist state enterprise, in favor of autonomy and links with the private sector.

Enrique Jacomino Gutierrez, administrator, explained to the TVYumurí team that, with access in order of arrival to all its spaces, the establishment has El Soda, an old ice cream parlor, which today operates as a restaurant with varied food; El Velero, with dishes specialized in seafood, and the Ranchón, recently renovated, which offers snacks to bathers.

´´I am happy with the service they have provided us. Everything we order is of good quality and prices are more or less in line with current times´´, said client Oslaida Cuello Valero.

´´The foods are very well prepared and the prices are quite affordable´´, said Reynol Turnes Conyedo, another of the consumers.

The cabaret, open to the public, offers recorded music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9p.m. to 2 a.m.

Compliance with hygienic-sanitary measures to avoid contagion of the Sars-CoV-2 virus represents a premise for workers in all areas.

The Faro bar, with classic cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, offers services at half capacity. According to the host Leyvi Delgado Zamora, in all environments they maintain the distances between the tables, as well as its sanitation, and do not deliver the menu to customers in the hands.

During the month of October, the center raised more than 2 million pesos. The link with the Federation of University Students (FEU) represents one of the new projects, said the administrator of Bahía.

Present in the preference of the yumurino people, this institution with privileged views of the Matanzas Bay is committed to achieving a variety of offers and good service for the whole family.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández.