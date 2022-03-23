The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas plans to synchronize at midnight

A new fault located in the boiler cooling water line will delay the synchronization of the unit until around midnight on Tuesday, March 22nd, reported the journalist José Miguel Solís.

Directors of the largest generating unit in the country clarified that this situation is part of the recovery process of the plant. Likewise, synchronization with the National Electroenergetic System is planned at midnight to supply a power of 260 megawatts.

The Matanzas thermoelectric plant unexpectedly interrupted its generation in the early hours of Thursday, March 17th, due to a breakdown in its boiler characterized as highly complex by Misbel Palmero, general director of the plant.