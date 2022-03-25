Susely Morfa González elected first secretary of the Party in Matanzas

The Party has to be in all the productive and social scenarios, and play the role that corresponds to it, said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee (CC) of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic.

Everything we do contributes to the strengthening of unity and continuity and hence the importance of the Party’s work with the youth, expressed the leader, who chaired the Balance assembly in the province of Matanzas, together with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization, and Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat and head of the Ideological Department.

The assembly, which was also attended by the Commander of the Rebel Army José Ramón Machado Ventura, had more than 200 delegates and guests who reviewed the internal work of the organization, personnel policy, growth, agri-food production and tourism, among other topics vital to the territory.

During his speech, Díaz-Canel referred to the current situation in the country due to the intensification of the blockade imposed by the administration of the United States government, and called for overcoming that blockade with talent, creativity, and effort.” and we know how to do it, a palpable and very close contemporary element is creative resistance”, he added.

A critical report that addressed issues related to food production, and the measures applied in agriculture, harvesting, the economic struggle and other aspects such as work with youth, student and mass organizations, sparked debates and innovative proposals to promote the sustainable development.

Raúl Pagés, professor of the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas invited to identify problems in time and not repeat mistakes and not be indifferent to manifestations of insensitivity, we are a solidary society, he said.

The first secretary of the CC of the PCC insisted on the role of the Socialist State Enterprise and expressed:

“By recognizing new forms of management, by promoting more development of cooperatives and MIPYMES (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises), we need links to this sector, involving this sector with the interests of the country, the territory and the locality to economic and social development.

The socialist state company has to lead all these processes, it is a new function that it has, stressed Díaz-Canel, while Arsenio González, director of the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company, the main export pole of the territory, recognized the diversification of its productions and the steps that advance in the 17 productive bases they have.

Morales Ojeda highlighted the immense resources that the territory has in all sectors, he referred to the intensification of the blockade and that none will come to solve the problems. Leaders with revolutionary concerns to resolve them, self-effort and creative resistance are key, he explained.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez emphasized erasing the bureaucratic mentality that sometimes accompanies the conceiving of actions, from a political conception that combines the ethics of the revolution, in the values ​​that it has formed, that is articulated with culture in its broadest expression, history, fighting traditions. Everything that is done in the country has to be fair, the aspiration of socialism is to achieve the greatest possible social justice, he said.

The assembly elected Susely Morfa González as the first secretary of the provincial committee of the Party, and recognized Liván Izquierdo Alonso, who will carry out other party tasks. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández