Special coverage: Balance Assembly of the Party in Matanzas

7:50 am-The first secretary of the Party, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, will participate in the Provincial Balance Assembly in Matanzas, reported this morning, March 24th, on his Twitter social network account.
«We will be there, evaluating the work of partisan militancy in the province in a challenging period.»
#AsambleaPCCMatanzas hoy. Ahí estaremos, evaluando trabajo de la militancia partidista en la provincia durante un período desafiante. Si te interesa, sigue nuestra cuenta de la @PresidenciaCuba. Informa en línea. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/Kqvl3pHBML
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 24, 2022