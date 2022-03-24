jueves , 24 marzo 2022
8vo Congreso del PCC en Matanzas

Special coverage: Balance Assembly of the Party in Matanzas

TVYumuri 24 marzo, 2022 English Deja tu comentario 1 Vistas

7:50 am-The first secretary of the Party, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, will participate in the Provincial Balance Assembly in Matanzas, reported this morning, March 24th, on his Twitter social network account.

«We will be there, evaluating the work of partisan militancy in the province in a challenging period.»

