Sauto Theater, cultural jewel of Cuba, turns 159

The Sauto Theater, an architectural and cultural jewel, celebrated this April 6th 159 years of its inauguration, a milestone in the history of the arts in the city of Matanzas, in the homonymous province.

The celebration was enlivened by the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra (OSM) directed by its deputy director, Maestro César Eduardo Ramos, and countertenor Frank Ledesma, an outstanding voice of Cuban lyric, as guest soloist.

The unique presentation included a premiere program for the (OSM) composed of works from the 20th century such as “The unanswered question”, by Charles Ives, We are United; and “Black witches have fun. Chamber Divertimento”, by Cuban Leo Brouwer «Fanfare for the common man», by the American Aaron Copland, and «El amor brujo», by the Spanish Manuel de Falla, in its original version of 1915, completed the program, Prensa Latina reviews.

The majestic neoclassical style building and symbol of the city of Matanzas, had as its designer the Italian architect Daniel Dall’Aglio, who had already designed the Iturbide theater in Mexico, and contributed to the sets of the Havana Tacón.

It has a U-shaped stall with more than 700 seats, it has two floors of balconies, and the first floor can be mechanically raised to convert the auditorium into a ballroom, and it is endorsed as one of the best acoustics in the country.

The lobby is adorned with Carrara marble statues of Greek goddesses, while the ceiling of the main hall features paintings of the Muses and a unique chandelier.

Throughout its history, the imposing hall, similar to the Scala in Milan, has functioned as a multipurpose hall and has hosted all manifestations of the performing and musical arts, as well as extraordinary performances and productions.

Outstanding figures such as Alicia Alonso, Frank Fernández, Sara Bernhardt, Anna Pavlova and Andrés Segovia have passed through its boards, as well as important national and foreign companies and groups. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández