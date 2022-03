The Governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, will appear this Friday, March 25th, at the Round Table to report on the main economic and social results and the difficulties that this province faced in 2021 and the objectives and challenges for this year.

Cubavision, Cubavision International, the TVYumurí website (www.tvyumuri.cu) and social networks will broadcast live starting at 6:30 p.m. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández