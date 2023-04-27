Reconstruction of the Industrial Zone in Matanzas advances

A little more than eight months after the fire that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, the work to recover the damage caused by the incident continues without rest.

As reported by Rigel Rodríguez Cubells, director of the Territorial Division of Fuel Marketing in Matanzas, recovery is carried out in the piping, fire fighting and water supply systems in the maintenance workshops and in other areas and systems of the Base that, once completed, will allow «operating with greater security in our facilities.»

Rodríguez Cubells added that along with this process, the reconstruction of the fuel tanks is also underway. The first of them already has a cast base, and in the next few days the paving and steel placement stages can begin.

The interconnection of the technological lines of diesel from the docks to the tanks and the pumps of the fire-fighting system of the crude oil and supply base constitute other actions undertaken.

The recovery of the Industrial Zone, he pointed out, goes beyond the space of the Supertanker Base itself. The project is to fully improve it, for which purpose the cleaning and collection tasks are advancing to later undertake larger-scale actions.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the province, assured that 18 of the 26 homes affected by the flames will be handed over to their residents in the coming days, and reaffirmed that a solution has been provided for all the affected families.

The Matanzas Supertanker Base is listed as one of the most important in the entire country and the large investment that is being made there includes objects of a technological and urban nature that will completely transform the environment, «so that it can really be appreciated that there is an area industrial», as guided by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in a recent check-up of the works. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon