miércoles , 15 diciembre 2021

Provincial Pediatric Hospital receives the Proeza Laboral flag

Gabriela Bringas Hernández 15 diciembre, 2021

The Cuban Workers´ Central (CTC)  conferred the Proeza Laboral flag to the staff of the  Eliseo Noel Caamaño Provincial Pediatric Hospital  for their outstanding contribution to the confrontation of COVID-19 this year.
José Hernández Hernández, director of the health center, thanked the award, praised the work of all the center’s staff and ratified the commitment to continue offering careful attention to children.

Best Hospital in the province during the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the Merit to Humanism seal, sensitivity and solidarity in the confrontation with COVID -19, are other recognitions that the center holds.

