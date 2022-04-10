Provincial Council of the FEEM in Matanzas

The Provincial Council of the Federation of Secondary and High Education Students (FEEM) in Matanzas will meet this April 10th and 11th at the Yumurina Party School.

The highest representatives of the organization in each municipality, headed by its provincial president, Juan Carlos Almenares Carballosa, will hold a political and ideological communication workshop for young people.

In addition, the participants will carry out volunteer work on El Tenis beach, in the city, and will visit communities that are difficult to access to exchange with their inhabitants.

The visit of the leaders of the Young Communists League, as well as the national representatives of the FEEM, is planned to participate in the talks and learn about the concerns of the Matanzas youth.

At the end of the session, the secretariat that will represent the middle level students of the province during the next year will be elected. (ALH)

Melissa Blanco Déniz/Radio 26

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández