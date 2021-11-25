Presidente of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez visits the province of Matanzas

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez visits the province of #Matanzas to check economic and social programs in the territory. The encounter with the people of Matanzas began in the mural dedicated to the Cuban Flag, made by the visual artist Jesús Alberto Mederos, located in one of the tallest buildings in the city of #Matanzas.

Subsequently, the Cuban president learned about social actions to support the community, especially in constituency 43. The president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Matanzas, Odalys López Aquerrebere, explained the strategy to the First Secretary of the Central Committee to address the main problems of the neighbors and the response to them. More than 200 actions have been carried out in this regard, according to López Aquerrebere.

Accompanying the Cuban president on his visit to Matanzas are Alejandro Gil, deputy prime minister and head of Economy and Planning, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

At the Cándido González Basic Urban Secondary School, in La Playa neighborhood, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez spoke with students, teachers and parents about resuming the school year. The Cuban president also learned about the story of Yanisleidy Carreño, one of the mothers who benefited from social assistance.