Once upon a time there was an amusement park in Monserrate

A carousel without horses, the absence of the tallest Ferris wheel -or star- in Matanzas, motors without equipment to push and swings tied with chains today make up the Monserrate Amusement Park.

There, where the breeze from the bay and the views of the city from the heights benefit the environment, little remains of the recreational area that welcomed families from Matanzas since the 1980s.

However, new efforts propose to revitalize it, despite Cuba’s financial difficulties.

The facility used to have six pieces of equipment and today only damaged engines and basic structural elements remain.

The bus that served as the Youth Computer Club and later as a small 3D movie theater is now abandoned.

«In August 2020, specialists from the Ministry of Industries visited the park and ruled that the center’s equipment did not have the necessary safety conditions to operate and therefore it was necessary to dismantle the structures, Julio Hervis López, administrator of the park, told TV Yumurí.

“Because installing new machinery in the center would mean a millionaire investment, difficult to acquire in the economic circumstances that Cuba is experiencing, we began to look for alternatives to reactivate the installation. So we replace these recreational elements with others that are accessible, of lower consumption and with a better image,” he added. «Currently the place has a gastronomic area, a mini golf and a game room. On weekends, boys and girls can enjoy inflatable games. Several of these belong to self-employed workers who lease the area to make their offers”, he stressed. Cultural activities, recreational meetings and the expansion of gastronomic services constitute the future attractions that the site will have, if the financing of ideas and projects materializes. “We want to make the park a place for the family, not just for children, but a place with attractions for people of all ages. The idea is that the family gets up on a Sunday and says: We are going to spend the day at the Monserrate park”, said the interviewee.

Regarding the plans, he added: “We made an alliance with designers from Decorarte non-agricultural cooperative , who proposed a large project for the park, whose financing we hope to acquire at some point. We want to establish agreements with organizations, institutions and companies that can finance this idea”.

There is the park intact and waiting for better times to revitalize itself, if the economy improves. However, while this is happening, the Provincial Directorate of Communal Services, owner of the site, can put the imagination to «fly» and bring to the site the cultural, sports and equipment proposals for children that exist in the province, whether owned private or state. Of course: quality must be guaranteed, that enjoying the attractions does not constitute a risk.

More than three years ago, the place hosted a reactivation promoted by the Party and the Government in the province of Matanzas. At that time the equipment was working and the people of Matanzas thought that Monserrate would be the park of yesteryear, full of joy and the murmur of children. Today that moment remains only in the images of the only amusement park in the city of Matanzas.

For decades, the recreation area was a recreational space for generations of children and adolescents. A feeling of nostalgia and pain invades many people from Matanzas who grew up among little horses, crazy cars and swings in the Monserrate amusement park. Today the place looks like a cemetery of broken artifacts where there is only will. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández