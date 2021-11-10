New toys and objects store for children in Varadero in national currency

The Gabi y Sofi brand, from the Non-agricultural Cooperative Decorarte(CNA Decorarte), opened a children´s products store in national currency through an agreement with the Caracol Varadero branch in Playa Azul, which joins other units located in the west and center of the country.

The act became a great merriment with the clown Chivirico, who brought the children of the neighborhood to have fun with his games and songs.

In the activity, free samples of the toys produced by Decorarte were given, which are already on sale from this month.

A beautiful moment when the brothers Gabi and Sofi, inspirers of the name of the brand created by their father Ariel Balamseda, cut the opening ribbon and gave way to those present.

The director of the Caracol Commercial Branch in Varadero, María Mercedes Horta Hernández, participated in the inauguration, and said that this step of joining forces will also have space in the hotels with the aim of collecting both currencies.

Ariel Balmaseda´s initiative, which emerged in 2013 as Decorarte, has already established itself in the European market with the Gabi and Sofi brand. This year Gabi and Sofi participated in Furniture Austria and Kitchen: Living Trends 2021, the most relevant Austrian state fair in Salzburg, with excellent results.

Referring to what has been achieved to date, Balmaseda pointed out that its productions are made with disposable wood or waste from other industries, and in children´s furniture none of the typical joining elements is used, say nails, hinges and screws.

This product is designed for mounting in spaces that can be up to two and half square meters with the possibility of mounting and dismounting as required.

For the Balmaseda team, it is very important to offer the country the possibility of gaining a foothold in the European market and providing a new source of income. Decorarte has a hundred workers and its workshops work with excellent conditions so that those who work there create and develop their initiatives.