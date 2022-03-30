New judges from Matanzas take possession of their positions

New professionals received the gown that accredits them as judges, during a ceremony held at the Rebel Slave Museum, in Matanzas.

The president of the People’s Provincial Court, Amaro Cabrera Calero, declared in possession of their positions the lawyers who join the Cuban judicial system, with the commitment to impart justice with ethics, humanism and adherence to the law.

According to the young judge Marlón Zaporta Otero, by receiving this investiture he intends to fulfill his commitment to Cuban society and with effective, transparent and quality justice, as the people deserve.

During the meeting, the young judges from Matanzas exchanged their experiences in training on the Family Code project, as well as in supporting prioritized centers, vulnerable people and disadvantaged communities, as part of the initiatives that emerged in the pandemic stage.

The day was part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Union of Young Communists and was part of the preparations for the National Meeting of young judges to be held in April in Villa Clara. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández