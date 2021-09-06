Neotiki style: the new trend of the Polinesio Restaurant

Images that are an indissoluble part of the culture of the Polynesian peoples will set one of the emblematic restaurants in Matanzas, which is currently undergoing an important repair process.

Almost at the end of the restoration of the Polynesian Restaurant in Matanzas City.

For its re-inauguration, the Polinesio Restaurant, located on the heights of a 13- story building in the Matanzas municipality, will show an attractive appearance based on the Neotiki style. ´´a trend that is making its way in the hotel sector and it is here to stay. It is a booming and very original interior design´´.

The resuscitation that has been, carried out since last year, amounts to 7 million pesos.

The works are in charge of the Non-Agricultural Construction Cooperative SANCOF, they use natural elements that create warm and welcoming environments.

IMAGES OF THE LOBBY, TERRACE BAR AND RESTAURANT PROJECT.

Presentation of the restaurant lobby according to the original project.

The bar area has been expanded and will be set according to Polynesian culture.

The restaurant will have a terrace with unbeatable views.

The restaurant area will be a space decorated with natural elements and will have very good comfort.

´´ Since October 2020 we began the constructive maintenance of the restaurant, which was establish as a Business Unit with a Perfected Base. The Polinesio has been in operation for 20 years and was quite run down´´ expressed Ernesto Curbelo Ortega, administrator of the restaurant.

According to the president of the CNA SANCOF, Miguel Ángel Paz Chil, ´´from the executive point of view the work became more complex from the process of hauling. It was not possible to use mechanical means, such as the service elevator and almost everything had to be by the staircase´´.

Constructive intervention will allow the expansion of capacities.

According to Paz Chil, all the hydrosanitary network were changed, which presented a very complex situation. ´´ The kitchen was made new and in accordance with all the requirements that are established from the sanitary point of view´´.

Polinesio Restaurant is scheduled to reopen on October 10, the day it celebrates its 21st anniversary. Then the people from Matanzas will discover the beauty of the Polynesian culture in the walls, floors, stairs, paintings and other decorative elements that complement the constructive transformations.