My city smells of the field, it smells of the sea

The city has no towers, no skyscrapers. It was born at the bottom of a valley, surrounded by two rivers, and rose in reverse cascade towards heights that, meters beyond, again propose dizzying descents.

Today is not its birthday, but Sunday extends after the nap, and demands a thought and a proof of love.

It smells of the sea and its heights to the field. The houses, mostly flat, speak of inequalities of before and now, and the oldest streets follow perfectly drawn lines that break up the alleys, fragments where life flows with the slowness of its inhabitants.

The city does not have a subway, nor squares with pigeons. Give saltpeter, legends, breeze, mystery, cobblestones in its cradle and sidewalks closed to the traffic of two people. Poetry was born to her because there was sun; there was rain, because the neighbor gave birth, because a tomeguín sings, dangers lurk, because love protects her, because her children sing to her, they pray to her.

Asleep, she does not dreams of splendors, but of a promise of vindication. Mere reference between the fabulous capital and the sandy paradise, its values suffer for those who forget it, and it is relegated to a fleeting memory by those who cross it without discovering the breath of its magic.

It is not very different from others, and humble it accepts its condition, but it endures, fights for the halo of its history, it grows in its commitment and it magnifies itself, every day, rocked by the waves.

Traslated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández