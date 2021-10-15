Monumental Cuban flag for the 328th anniversary of Matanzas

The Cuban flag stands out from one of the tallest buildings in the city of Matanzas as a unique gift from the plastic artist Jesús Alberto Mederos on the city´s 328th birthday.

For the creator, the work is a dream come true and something that will remain for present and future generations of matanceros and Cubans. ´´ This is my modest contribution to our country and a gift for the city´s birthday. ´´It was beautiful to work and have the support of so many hands so that the Cuban flag flies very high today ´´.

The monument mural measuring 44 meters high and 12 meters wide stands out as a largest no only in Cuba, but in the world, as a tribute to the national insignia. In the opening ceremony, where Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, participated, the contribution and help of the entities during the execution of the pictorial work was recognized.

The highest authorities of the province verified the progress in the investment of the restaurant El Polinesio for its next reopening with a total change of image, interior design and new services.

District 11 of the Matanzas Este Popular Council, specifically in La Marina, confirmed the sanitation and cleaning work as well as the investigation and attention to vulnerable cases. The city of Matanzas, with popular support from the neighborhoods, transforms its streets to celebrate its 328th birthday with more beauty and cubanness this October 12.

Translated by: Gabriela Bringas Hernández