Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez attends the inauguration of FitCuba 2022

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, participated in the prelude to the 40th edition of the FitCuba 2022 International Tourism Fair.

Díaz-Canel received Cuban and foreign executives and businessmen who participated in the most important tourist event of the year at the Hotel Meliá Internacional.

The representative of the Cuban government highlighted the economic and fraternal ties between the participating nations, thanked the support for the Cuban vaccination campaign and the fight against Covid-19, as well as the need to strengthen tourism.

The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González, the governor of the province Mario Sabines Lorenzo and the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, participated.