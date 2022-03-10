Matanzas confirms zero infant mortality in the first months of the year

The Maternal and Child Health Care Program (PAMI) in Matanzas confirms zero infant mortality in the months of January and February of this year, reports journalist Dunia Bermúdez.

Matanzas births at the beginning of March add up to 879, stressed the head of the PAMI in Matanzas, Armando Arechavaleta Ugarte.

«One of the greatest strengths of the program in Matanzas is in the care, examinations and decision-making with pregnant women in the special care room of the José Ramón López Tabrane Gynecobstetric Hospital. There we attend case by case and the specialists decide the right moment for the baby to be born», explained Arechavaleta Ugarte.

Nutritional surveillance and the maternity home system predominate in Perico, Limonar, Jovellanos, Jagüey Grande, Calimete, Pedro Betancourt and the main municipality, territories with the highest figures for prematurity and low weight.

Until the beginning of March, the neonatal service of the Gynecobstetric Hospital of Matanzas received 34.3 percent of the births in the province. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández