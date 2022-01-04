Matanzas Remains in second negative place: 105 cases yesterday

Matanzas reiterated yesterday, the second place, with 105 positive cases to Covid-19

Only Pinar del Río surpassed it in this ascent with 107 new patients.

The municipality of Cárdenas presented the highest figure at the national level, 60 confirmed, 30 of them are contacts and the same figure in the balance of imported cases.

Matanzas follows in descending order, with 29 positive cases; Martí with 5, Calimete with 4, Jovellanos, Pedro Betancourt and Los Arabos with 2 each, and Perico with 1.

In total, the province detected the virus in 31 imported cases.

At the close of yesterday, 7,536 patients were admitted nationwide, 4,648 suspects, 513 under surveillance and 2,375 active.

On the reference day, no deaths were reported. Cuba accumulates 8,324 deaths, which is equivalent to a fatality of 0.86% against 1.87% in the world and 2.28% in the Americas.

The recovered patients, 957 thousand 415, raise the country’s indicator to 98.9%, and 25 patients are treated in intensive care rooms, 4 in critical condition and 21 in serious condition.

With information from the official site of the Ministry of Public Health

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández