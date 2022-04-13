Matanzas judoka leaders of the National Championship

The National Judo Championship, held at the Antonio Nores gym in Cárdenas, had the Matanzas team as leader with three gold medals in the seven categories in competition.

Andy Granda from Matanzas won the division of more than 100 kilograms and received the title of best athlete of the competition. José Bárbaro Sotomayor stood out as the athlete with the best technique in the championship and triumphed in the 81 kilograms.

The third gold medal was won by Magdiel Estrada from Matanzas in the 73 kilograms when he defeated Héctor San Román from Villa Clara by wazari to achieve, according to the referees of the event, the best fight of the sports event.

Orlando Polanco, in the 66 kilograms, consolidated his title as the main figure in the country by achieving the title in his division with an impeccable performance, reports Jit magazine.