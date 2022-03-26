Matanzas in the Round Table

This afternoon, the Governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, appears at the Informative Round Table.The space is broadcast live from TV Yumurí with the presence of the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Susely Morfa González. Sabines Lorenzo highlighted how Matanzas has been preparing since 2020 to face Covid 19 with the increase in beds in hospitals and hygienic-sanitary measures. He listed that more than 85,000 people from Matanzas have fallen ill with covid, which represents 12 percent of the population, and that in 2021 there were two outbreaks, especially after the entry of the South African variant. We were surprised by the number of cases. More than 122 isolation capacities were opened, we count up to 3,500 patients per day. It was a challenge that tested health workers, education and carriers, among others. Thanks to the support of the country’s leadership and the discipline of the people, we were able to get out of that moment, said Sabines Lorenzo. The inauguration of the Molecular Biology Laboratory and the vaccines influenced the fight against the disease. The Governor highlighted that 99 percent of the population that can receive the vaccine is already vaccinated, and 90 percent of Matanzas have received the booster. In the fifth outbreak, now with the omicron variant, almost no deaths were reported. «We are not confident, today we are lowering the incidence rate of 100 cases, the decrease has been slow, but gradual.» It was a challenge for our doctors to save lives in the midst of oxygen shortages, with alternatives to supplying two patients from the same cylinder. This is how we overcame the worst moments. The country supplied us with a first oxygen plant and we installed it in the Mario Muñoz military hospital. There were many nights in which we did not sleep, that we looked at the pipe and applauded when it arrived. Then more oxygen plants came and we were able to put that moment behind us, he said.

The province of Matanzas has 28 polyclinics and 600 clinics in the health system. These facilities receive improvements. “Today we have one doctor for every 165 inhabitants and we have zero infant and maternal mortality this year. We resist, today the people of Matanzas arrive in 42 countries to face the pandemic. We appreciate the support that came to Matanzas,” he said. FOOD PRODUCTION Matanzas has good water conditions for food production. In particular, the productive poles of Ceiba Mocha, Máximo Gómez, the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Agroindustrial Company and the El Sordo Basic Cooperative Production Unit, in the Martí municipality, stand out. Due to the lack of inputs, they promote the planting of banana and cassava, said Sabines. Regarding the production of pork meat and its commercialization, he said that it is an issue that has not been resolved. The territory exports more than 20 products through the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company, and he mentions some products such as honey and charcoal. Regarding the current harvest, he highlighted that the province has 4 plants and 2 of them are active, Mario Muñoz Monroy and Jesús Rabí, which started 28 days late. We started badly, explained the Governor, and we have cane, but breakages in the boilers and centrifuges, among others, delayed us. We are currently solving the problems and we have to move forward in this harvest and grow in derivatives such as bagasse, caramel, syrup, minidoses of sugar, rum and liqueurs. He stressed that work is being done for the next harvest with the preparation of land, and the province is preparing to incorporate three plants, by adding René Fraga.

He recognized the work of the UBPC El Roque, from Jagüey Grande, with high sugarcane yields, results that are expected in other entities.

Regarding the purpose of strengthening the socialist state company, he argued that tourism has been advancing since its reopening on November 15th, 2021, while the sector’s facilities supported the fight against covid.

He summarized that the results in the winter season were very favorable, and by its standards, Varadero has been recognized as the second most important beach around the world.

Several facilities were awarded or nominated for international awards and FIAT 2022 will be held from May 3rd to 7th at Plaza América. That tourism grow is imperative, he said, because of its relationship with other sectors.

The province includes the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, the largest oil producer in the country, the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport, the deepwater dock, and the gas cylinder and cleaning element factories.

Sabines Lorenzo highlighted that some companies close with losses, while Matanzas adds 135 MSMEs and the population trusts in the success of these actors. It is required, he emphasized, a change of mentality in the articulation of the state and non-state sectors, and that they complement each other.

EDUCATION AND SOCIETY

On the other hand, the main government authority in Matanzas pondered the development of the educational sector with the existence of 496 centers. Sabines reported that three new children’s circles are being inaugurated in the territory.

He explained that teacher training and the culmination of teaching coverage are recovered as well as the work to raise the quality of teaching and preventive work. The constructive situation of the schools changes. Now 77 percent of the centers have good conditions and they are currently working in 62 schools to have the decent conditions they deserve.

The development of universities and their link with the economic sector, as well as the gradual recovery of infrastructure, are objectives in higher education.

He said that the Government and the Party of the province, together with the people, have served two neighborhoods in each municipality during each month. «Each one of the 769 circumscriptions integrates an organization that attends to them.» About 97 million pesos are dedicated to the neighborhood care program, with the purpose of solving problems.

We have transformed very old facilities; 14,000 family nucleus are served and resources were delivered to 4,800 families.

As a challenge, he described the construction of houses and the adaptation of spaces, despite the fact that Matanzas has 70 percent of its houses in good condition.

Finally, as main challenges, he listed advancing in the commercialization of agricultural products, improving transportation, guaranteeing hydraulic investments, increasing exports, complying with the housing plan and diversifying recreational spaces, and for this, he asserted, we count on the people of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández