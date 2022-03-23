Matanzas receives delegates and guests to the Provincial Party’s Balance Assembly

The delegates and guests of the Provincial Balance Assembly of the Communist Party of Cuba arrived this morning at the University of Matanzas, as part of the program of the most important political event in the territory.

The University of Matanzas serves as accommodation for the thirteen- municipalities representatives.

The Noria and AfroCuba groups entertained the arrival of the militants, with a cultural show in adherence to Cuban traditions. Party authorities and members of the University Student Federation and the Union of Young Communists of Matanzas attended the reception.

The day included the process of accreditation, lodging and a craft products fair, in addition to the cultural gala tonight at the Sauto theater.

The provincial event will be attended by 300 delegates and guests. The meeting will take place this Thursday, March 24th at the José Smith Comas Party School.(Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández)