Matanzas celebrates International Theater Day

For Teatro de las Estaciones, replacing the play Portrait of a boy named Pablo with two students from the Carucha Camejo School is a source of pride. This is how they celebrated International Theater Day.

That means that the aforementioned school is fulfilling its objective —before graduating— its students show an optimal quality in their work.

United in love and profession, these young people will soon graduate from the Carucha Camejo school in Matanzas.

Iris Mantilla and Ale García, both from Pinar del Río, will soon graduate from the Carucha Camejo School in Matanzas.

The staging was highly applauded by the public. They also enjoyed the recognition given to the winners of the national theater award Rubén Darío Salazar and Zenén Calero, representing all the theatrical artists of the province.

Matanzas, thanks to the efforts of the different factors and government entities of the province, has the Carucha Camejo School, which prepares young people from all over the country in the different manifestations of the performing arts. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández