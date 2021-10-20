Matanzas begins vaccination of children with second dose of Soberana 02

More than 61,200 children between 2 and 10 years old receive the second dose of Soberana 02, another advance to complete the vaccination of the population of Matanzas against Covid-19.

Dr. Lisi Vega Rodríguez, head of the Immunization Program in the province, said that the pediatric population to be vaccinated amounts to more than 109 thousand minors.

Vega Rodríguez commented that together with the application of the second dose of Soberana 02 to the pediatric population, children who were not vaccinated in the first are also vaccinated.

To date, 69.8 percent of the population of Matanzas has already received the complete vaccination scheme.