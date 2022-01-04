Matanzas artist will exhibit in a gallery in New York

María Cristina, the work of Julio César García, a Cuban creator whose workshop is located in Matanzas, is included among the pieces that will make up an exhibition for the 50 years of the Soho Photo Gallery, an organization that promotes artistic photography in the North American city of New York .

García explained to the Cuban News Agency(ACN) that the exhibition, which is scheduled to open on the 7th, will give a look at the first half century of existence of the gallery founded in 1971 by photographers from The New York Times newspaper.

The Soho Photo Gallery works as a cooperative, its members sponsor its performance; In addition to promoting the exhibition, several events are held to make visible the work of affiliates and young emerging artists, he argued.

In September 2019, the Soho Photo Gallery hosted The Kingdom of this World, the first exhibition by a Cuban in that space, and this series belongs to the work María Cristina, added the artist, whose Studio-Workshop is located in Contreras 74, in the city of rivers and bridges.

The Kingdom of this World is a multi-award-winning photographic series in international events, and also transcended as the proposal of Julio César García in the Intermittent Rivers project that brought the XIII Havana Biennial to the city of Matanzas.

At https://sohophotogallery.betterworld.org it is explained that the pieces that will be on view in the exhibition Looking Back: Soho Photo’s First 50 Years, ages 7 to 30, will be included in an art auction for benefit, and the proceeds will be used to support the gallery’s innovative photography.

He also adds that since its founding in 1971, Soho Photo Gallery created a special creative community, through programs and platforms for emerging and established artists, based on a growing appreciation for photography. (ALH)

