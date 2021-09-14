Luggage weight restrictions are eliminated at Juan Gualberto Gómez Innternational Airport

The restriction of a single fractured luggage per passenger to enter the country at the airports of the tourist centers of Varadero and Cayo Coco will be invalid from Tuesday, September 7.

From today, travelers will be able to accompany themselves with luggage weighing up to 120 kilograms as established by law, as well as maintaining the current exemption measures for the payment of medicines and food. A statement from the Matanzas air terminal specifies that the PCRs will not take place at the airport, but at the hotel. The measure responds to ´´reestablish normal tourism conditions in the country´´.

Now, they maintain 14 days of isolation for incoming travelers, details the Facebook page of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero.

A few months ago, Cuba restricted the amount of luggage and its weight to passengers who arrive in the country through Varadero and Cayo Coco, as part of the measures to face Covid-19 and the complex epidemiological situation in Matanzas.

Previously, the Ministry of Tourism announced that the country is preparing to reopen the borders gradually from next November 15. According to the Mintur, this measure is due to ´´the advancement of the vaccination process on the island, its proven effectiveness and the prospect that more than 90% of the entire population will complete the vaccination in November´´.

The source indicates that sanitary hygiene protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers, with monitoring only of symptomatic patients and taking temperature. Diagnostic tests will be performed randomly, PCR will not be required upon arrival and they will recognize the traveler´s vaccination certificate.