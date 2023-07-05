Lorien’s 120 Heartbeats

Human beings must learn that they will not always find happy and full souls behind wide smiles and optimistic thoughts. At 22 years old, Lorien Rodríguez Sánchez has become the perfect example of this theory.

Although on August 5, 2022, a scar was opened on the chest of the entire Cuban people, Lorien is among the few people from Matanzas who felt firsthand the nightmare of that day.

Horror log

Lorien has been involved in numerous rescue operations, some more complicated than others. But undoubtedly the most memorable, and perhaps the most terrifying, was the incident at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

Perhaps that is why she has avoided giving testimony for so long.

That painful first day, Lorien assumed leadership of the evacuation team in her brigade.

“You only see in the distance a fire that is growing, your nerves betray you, you want to take care of your team, delegate, be participatory”.

On that night in which the smoke imitated the clouds and the sparks simulated stars, the 120 beats per minute of the then fourth-year medical student turned into a tortuous fog that took away her calm and detracted from her ideas.

“I recovered my calm, but a new task awaited. The team split up, and I don’t know if this will sound cliché, but the parting seemed so sad, like everyone knew the calm on the face was fake.”

-Take care, take care!

“This may not be the story that many expect, but I remember those happy boys, enjoying a snack and walking with mettle. I watched them work like it was a light show.”

Lorien worked through the night. Overcome by exhaustion, she managed to lie down on a stretcher, only to wake up in the worst possible way:

Run, Lorien, run!

“I was walking with a stretcher and I ran tirelessly even though I had lost my shoes and could not discern a path or an exit.”

When the hot air created panic, a first fall made his life flash before his eyes as if it were a farewell.

“The arms, my arms, my team”.

He stumbled a second time and plunged into the tall, cool grass that had also become the refuge of many others. He wanted to continue his run, but two people fell on his already injured and exhausted body.

With the “supernatural strength” she gained that night, Lorien managed to flee the epicenter of her nightmare. Adrenaline had clouded his actions, and only when he came to, did he realize that he was asking for more speed from a pipero who was driving far from the scene. The restrained, polite girl had morphed into a wild, terrified version, sitting on a stranger’s lap.

He arrived at the hospital with second and third degree burns on his arms, but the only thing that afflicted him was not knowing the whereabouts of the rest of his companions.

Perhaps that moment was harder for the father who saw a daughter with dirty socks, burned arms, and a terrified look.

She believed herself the most cowardly, guilty for not doing more. With her thin arms covered in bandages and tears streaming down her face, she soon returned to the medical post. He knew he could do more, and he did.

“None of us abandoned their post. Lieutenants, sergeants and other managers passed through these hands that still hurt. “They don’t teach us how to react to death, nor what to say when we don’t have answers, what to say when the mourning will be incomplete because there is no body or certainty. You shut up and accompany the pain that is also yours and burns you, a lot. “You see your companions parade one by one, all seeking refuge in your hands, and what do you do?”

Lorien was left with a hard-to-ignore scar on one of her arms, which required her to undergo many healing procedures.

Your mind suffers more than your body. Consultations with psychologists and psychiatrists bear witness to this.

“It still burns my skin, and the mark is the memory of what happened. The mark doesn’t hurt, what hurts is knowing that I was there and nothing could be done. It burns to see smoke coming out of the Industrial Zone, it burns to think of the families, it burns the faces of the boys still in mind and the multiple news items that recall the event, it burns the people who take the opportunity to criticize.”

Currently Lorien covers her marks to avoid the prying eye that asks hurtful questions like what were you for? She is a girl who hates the insensitivity of others.

When the tragedy became an anecdote, the nation’s new heroine received awards such as the Order of Valor and the September 28 medal. And of course, the pride of his Red Cross colleagues, Radio 26 colleagues, his friends and family.

Many are those who celebrate the performance of their feat. But Lorien is the only one who doesn’t brag about it. She doesn’t need to be heroin. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon