Law degree accredited at the University of Matanzas

Haens Beltrán Alonso, an expert from The National Accreditation Board, highlighted the high sense of belonging, the collaborative relationships with provincial institutions and the high impact of the Law degree, at the conclusion of the accreditation process of that degree.

“The high levels of satisfaction in students, graduates and in employing institutions show the relevance of the Law degree in the territory. In addition, he highlights the high management capacity of the disciplines and the main professors of each year, with one hundred percent of doctors and masters”, he added.

The evaluators analyzed five themes: relevance and social impact, teaching and support staff, students, infrastructure and curriculum.

In the summary, the experts valued the insertion of students and professors in scientific research projects and pointed out the lack of their own academic postgraduate degree.

Beltrán Alonso highlighted the high commitment of the teaching staff and teaching support staff, the results at work, the comprehensive preparation and the high scientific production.

The document specifies the insufficient number of computers with the necessary characteristics, despite the significant use of technology.

“It is a degree that we evaluate for the first time. The infrastructure has been different than it was years ago. We have worked hard with the aim of making students and professors feel comfortable”, expressed the rector of the University of Matanzas, Leyda Finalé de la Cruz.

The accreditation process consists of three stages: self-assessment, external assessment and accreditation opinion. This second moment included an evaluation report aimed at determining the status, operation and projection of the program of that university degree. (ALH)

