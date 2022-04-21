Labiofam opens veterinary pharmacy in Matanzas

Labiofam Matanzas Business Group inaugurated the first Veterinary Pharmacy in the province, located at Calle Río #29801 between Dos de Mayo and América.

The space promotes the sale of natural products for animal health available to the Matanzas population, for sustainable animal health.

In the presence of Dr. Nuria González Scull, president of the Cuban Association of Veterinary Medicine and director of Labiofam, the first clients of the establishment were received.

These initiatives respond to the updating of the legislation in the country, which includes Decree-Law 31/2021 on animal welfare, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba to defend the principles, duties, norms and purposes related to animal care, animal health and use. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández