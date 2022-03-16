Joven Club contributes to the digital transformation in Matanzas

Supporting the processes of digital transformation is one of the objectives of the Youth Club in the province of Matanzas during this year 2022, says Tania Tenrero Cañate, deputy director of Institutional Communication of the entity in the territory.

The official explained that one of the work priorities is to support the Varadero project, digital city, promoted by the Matanzas Science and Technology Park to convert Cuba’s main tourist destination into a digital city through a three-stage plan, until December 2024.

The Colón municipality is inserted in this strategy with the support of other entities of the Ministry of Communications with the purpose of advancing in the digitization of vital processes for the population in the social and economic sphere.

Tenrero Cañate adds that the usual services are maintained in each of the Computation and Electronics Youth Club of the municipalities for individuals and legal entities. This includes computer queries, a copy of antivirus and the various television and news content of La Mochila.

Technicians and specialists from the Joven Club in Matanzas make an effort to carry out projects and tasks related to technological development. In this way they contribute to the country’s purpose of advancing in the computerization of society. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández