IX Conference of the Pharmaceutical Worker meets in Matanzas

Matanzas is today the headquarters of the IX National Day of the Pharmaceutical Worker, with the presence of directors of pharmacy and optical companies from all over the country.

Pedro Tanquero Riaño, provincial director of the specialty in Matanzas, explained that these conferences have been held since 2000 in recognition of Antonio Guiteras Holmes, a grassroots pharmacist.

´´Each year they grant the headquarters of these activities according to the results of the provinces. In Matanzas, we have obtained important results, so it is our responsibility to host this IX Conference´´.

Professionals from the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Business Group (BIOCUBAFARMA) and the Medicines Marketing and Distribution Company (EMCOMED) address the monitoring of drug control, the implementation of the national plan of measures to confront crime, and the guarantee of finding in traditional natural medicine cost-effective solutions to drug shortages.

Actions for the restoration of all services will also be discussed, after difficult months of the pandemic.

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández.