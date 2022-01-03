In Matanzas they report an increase in positive cases of covid-19

Due to the increase in cases in the province of Matanzas, the Temporary Working Group called for an extreme hygienic-sanitary control and the creation of logistical capacities to isolate infected people and contacts.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Governor of the province affirmed that given the exponential growth of positive cases, it is necessary to create capacities in the centers and prepare them with all the necessary conditions.Matanzas has experience from previous months where it faced the highest pandemic peak with more than 3,000 cases reported in one day.

Regarding the availability of beds in the Matanzas Pediatric Hospital, it is evaluated by the government together with the Provincial Directorate of Public Health for medical assistance to infants with respiratory problems.

The Member of the Central Committee and First Secretary of the Party, Livan Izquierdo Alonso, reported that centers will be set up to receive pregnant women, children and other high-risk people.

The municipalities of Matanzas and Cárdenas must work on the deficiencies in the surveillance of inter-municipal travelers, the isolation of contacts and open sources. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández