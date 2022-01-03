In Matanzas they celebrate the anniversary of the premiere of the first Danzón and the foundation of the French Pharmacy

The cultural activities of early 2022 in Matanzas were nuanced by the 140th anniversary of the founding of the Triolet French Pharmacy and the 143rd anniversary of the premiere of the first danzón Las alturas de Simpson.

The Sala White, Matanzas Artistic Literary Lyceum, was the propitious setting to start the year 2022 with a concert in recognition of the Pharmaceutical Museum, a National Monument, on the 140th anniversary of its foundation.

❤️🎶 El primer concierto del 2022, será… pic.twitter.com/M1IjFh0z0a — Orquesta Failde (@OrquestaFailde) December 30, 2021

Marcia Brito, its director, thanked the Faílde Orchestra for the tribute and recalled the history of a museum pharmacy that is unique in the world and aspires to be a world heritage site in the near future.

This was part of the annual celebration for the young danzón orchestra to commemorate the anniversary of the premiere of the first danzón entitled Las alturas de Simpson, which 143 years ago was put to the public’s consideration by its creator, the Matanzas musician Miguel Faílde.

LEADING THE DANZÓN IN NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS

The cadence of the Danzón was the protagonist this January 1st, on the 143rd anniversary of its premiere at the Liceo de # Matanzas, today the José White Concert Hall, with the young Faílde Orchestra.

‼️PROTAGONISTA EL DANZÓN EN FESTEJOS DE NUEVO AÑO‼️ 🎼 La cadencia del Danzón es protagonista este Primero de Enero, en el aniversario 143 de su estreno en el Liceo de #Matanzas, hoy Sala de Conciertos José White, con la joven @OrquestaFailde 🎶 pic.twitter.com/J596E8aPqF — Radio26 (@radio26cu) January 2, 2022

Thus ends the commemoration of the centenary of the death of Miguel Faílde, creator of the Cuban national dance who was born on December 23, 1852 and died on December 26, but in 1921.

(By Ana Valdés Portillo)

(Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández)