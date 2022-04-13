miércoles , 13 abril 2022

In Matanzas: Intermittent Rivers II

Gabriela Bringas Hernández 13 abril, 2022 English Deja tu comentario 3 Vistas

Comparte:

The Functionally Non-Functional bank is very typical of these times. «These are not times to sit down, but to work,» said Luis Octavio Hernández, coordinator of the event.

«In the case of the circle formed by doors and windows, it expresses the abandonment of important buildings,» said Liz Melisa Jiménez Batista.

Work “Functionally infunctional” / Author: Alberto Domínguez Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz
Work “Functionally infunctional” / Author: Alberto Domínguez Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz

The Functionally Non-Functional bank is very typical of these times. «These are not times to sit down, but to work,» said Luis Octavio Hernández, coordinator of the event.

Sculpture »Woman with a Hat» / Author: Osmany Betancourt Falcón Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz

The sculpture «Woman with a Hat», by the artist Osmany Betancourt Falcón «Lolo», constitutes a recognition of women, «reflects everything that women carry: dreams, frustrations and hopes», said Luis Octavio.

Work «Encuentro» / Author: Osmany Betancourt Falcón «Lolo». Photo: Lorena Acosta Diaz

According to Luis Octavio, shoes are a symbol of beauty and balance.

“Pink Cube”, “Doll House” series / Author: Liz Melisa Jiménez Batista Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz

The “Dollhouse” series consists of three pieces that reflect violence in different ways. One of them, the pink cube located in La Vigía that deals with gender violence.

Artwork from the “Doll House” series / Author: Liz Melisa Jiménez Batista Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz
Work «Melancolía» / Author: Osmany Betancourt Caballero Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz

The space «La Gruta del San Juan», on Narváez Street, exhibits the pieces corresponding to the exhibition «Forged World» by the artists José Manuel Díaz Herrera, Esteban Grau González and Alexander Rodríguez.

Piece of the exhibition «Forged World» / Authors: José Manuel Díaz Herrera, Esteban Grau González and Alexander Rodríguez Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz
Piece of the “Forged World” exhibition / Authors: José Manuel Díaz Herrera, Esteban Grau González and Alexander Rodríguez Photo: Lorena Acosta Díaz
Artwork «Rattle Bells» / Author: Jorge Yunior Gutiérrez Salomón. Photo: Lorena Acosta Diaz

The Intermittent Rivers project fills the Athens of Cuba with contemporary art during the month of April.

(By Lorena Acosta Díaz/Journalism Student)
(Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández)

Vistas: 0

Etiquetas

TV Yumurí en Youtube

Acerca Gabriela Bringas Hernández

Te puede gustar

Sauto Theater, cultural jewel of Cuba, turns 159

The Sauto Theater, an architectural and cultural jewel, celebrated this April 6th 159 years of …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.