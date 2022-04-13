In Matanzas: Intermittent Rivers II

The Functionally Non-Functional bank is very typical of these times. «These are not times to sit down, but to work,» said Luis Octavio Hernández, coordinator of the event.

«In the case of the circle formed by doors and windows, it expresses the abandonment of important buildings,» said Liz Melisa Jiménez Batista.

The sculpture «Woman with a Hat», by the artist Osmany Betancourt Falcón «Lolo», constitutes a recognition of women, «reflects everything that women carry: dreams, frustrations and hopes», said Luis Octavio.

According to Luis Octavio, shoes are a symbol of beauty and balance.

The “Dollhouse” series consists of three pieces that reflect violence in different ways. One of them, the pink cube located in La Vigía that deals with gender violence.

The space «La Gruta del San Juan», on Narváez Street, exhibits the pieces corresponding to the exhibition «Forged World» by the artists José Manuel Díaz Herrera, Esteban Grau González and Alexander Rodríguez.

The Intermittent Rivers project fills the Athens of Cuba with contemporary art during the month of April.

(By Lorena Acosta Díaz/Journalism Student)

(Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández)