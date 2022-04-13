Huawei representatives in Cuba visit Science and Technology Park in Matanzas

With the aim of establishing strategic alliances in digital transformation, representatives of the Huawei company in Cuba visited the Matanzas Science and Technology Park (PCTM).

Diego Castilla Cabrera, president of the PCTM, thanked the visit and expressed interest in establishing joint working relationships.

During the meeting, Castilla Cabrera referred to the progress of the initiatives promoted by the Park to take advantage of renewable sources of solar and wind energy in scenarios such as the Varadero resort, together with the private MSME SSETER Soluciones, reports the Radio 26 website.

The visitors exchanged on the identification of possible spaces for collaboration and joint development of projects between both entities, assessment of the potential in terms of professional-University-company integration and the establishment of alliances Matanzas Park-technological science parks in China.

This meeting was accompanied by Grisel Reyes, Vice Minister of Communications, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Governor of the province, members of the University of Matanzas, DESOFT and ETECSA.

(Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández)