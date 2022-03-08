Historical Center of Cárdenas will receive National Monument status

The Historic Center of Cárdenas will receive the category of National Monument this Tuesday, March 8th, just on the 194th anniversary of its foundation.

Cárdenas preserves values ​​of national relevance that need to be preserved, highlighted the director of the Provincial Center for Cultural Heritage, Bielka Cantillo.

An interdisciplinary team of specialists worked on the preparation of the file led by the architect Augusto Bueno, since the end of 2018.

In Cárdenas distinguishes the restoration of the emblematic Dominica, where the national flag was first raised, among others, explained the director of the Office of Monuments of the Provincial Center of Cultural Heritage, Mayra Hernández de León.

The status of National Monument is granted to cities, monuments and buildings of national relevance for their historical, architectural and archaeological values, among others. The province also has the Historic Center of the city of Matanzas, which is a National Monument. (ALH)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández