Gruta del San Juan: dissemination and defense of the Cuban natural heritage

Narváez Street, in the city of Matanzas, houses interesting sites such as La Gruta del San Juan.

The place is distinguished by its audiovisual projection room in three dimensions (3D). The excellently crafted materials show cave systems in Cuba and the world, sea beds, animals and landscapes that approach the viewer through this attractive and innovative visual effect.

Restaurant and terrace with light food options, as well as a gallery, also make up this space, directed by the renowned speleologist Esteban Grau, discoverer of the new sectors of the Bellamar Caves.

Designed for a diverse public, La Gruta de San Juan opens its doors from Thursday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project has the support of photographers and speleologists from various latitudes and emerged on the 325th anniversary of the founding of the town of San Carlos and San Severino of Matanzas.

On April 7th, the facility will host an exhibition of nature-themed sculptures and photographs. The proposal will link recycling and caring for the environment and will include the exhibition of four new 3D materials. (ALH)

